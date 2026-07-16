KSR Live Blog: Peach Jam (Thursday Edition)

It always takes a day to get your legs under you at Peach Jam, but the KSR gang is ready to roll on Thursday at the Riverview Park Activities Center after a tune-up Wednesday as we inch closer toward championship Sunday with the Nike EYBL.

Only this time, coaches will be attendance, too, for the start of the final July live period.

NBA scouts, along with high school and prep coaches, have been in the house up to this point, and that’ll continue. Now, though, colleges are able to overtake the building by the hundreds, meaning we’re officially on Mark Pope watch this point forward, though Sunday.

The KSR Live Blog (Thursday Edition) is officially, well, live, from North Augusta. Let’s have a day, folks.