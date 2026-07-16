KSR Basketball Recruiting
KSR Live Blog: Peach Jam (Thursday Edition)
It always takes a day to get your legs under you at Peach Jam, but the KSR gang is ready to roll on Thursday at the Riverview Park Activities Center after a tune-up Wednesday as we inch closer toward championship Sunday with the Nike EYBL.
Only this time, coaches will be attendance, too, for the start of the final July live period.
NBA scouts, along with high school and prep coaches, have been in the house up to this point, and that’ll continue. Now, though, colleges are able to overtake the building by the hundreds, meaning we’re officially on Mark Pope watch this point forward, though Sunday.
The KSR Live Blog (Thursday Edition) is officially, well, live, from North Augusta. Let’s have a day, folks.
’29 No. 1 JJ Crawford starts the day07/16/2026 08:37:10 AM
Duke’s Jon Scheyer and North Carolina’s Mike Malone are among the early coaches in attendance for the No. 1 player in 2029, JJ Crawford — son of three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.
There are no 17U games in this time slot, so all eyes are on Court 1 to begin the day on Thursday.
No sign of the Kentucky staff quite yet.
Kentucky offers in North Augusta07/16/2026 07:41:50 AM
- Adan Diggs – Vegas Elite (Nike EYBL)
- No. 2 OVR, No. 1 SG
- 6-4, 180
- Peoria, AZ
- Beckham Black – AB Elite (Nike EYBL)
- No. 3 OVR, No. 1 PG
- 6-3, 180
- Duncanville, TX
- DeMarcus Henry – Vegas Elite (Nike EYBL)
- No. 4 OVR, No. 1 SF
- 6-7, 200
- Charlotte, NC
- Lewis Uvwo – Nightrydas (Nike EYBL)
- No. 8 OVR, No. 1 C
- 6-10, 225
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Cayden Daughtry – Florida Rebels (Nike EYBL)
- No. 9 OVR, No. 4 PG
- 6-0, 160
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Paul Osaruyi – Arizona Unity (Nike EYBL)
- No. 10 OVR, No. 3 PF
- 6-9, 225
- Glendale, AZ
- Moussa Kamissoko – PSA Cardinals (Nike EYBL)
- No. 15 OVR, No. 3 SF
- 6-8, 180
- Pawling, NY
- NaVorro Bowman Jr. – Team Why Not (Nike EYBL)
- No. 16 OVR, No. 5 PG
- 6-3, 180
- Sherman Oaks, CA
- Ryan Hampton – Nightrydas (Nike EYBL)
- No. 18, No. 3 SG
- 6-6, 175
- Rockwall, TX
- Chase Lumpkin – Jet Academy (Nike EYBL)
- No. 31 OVR, No. 9 SG
- 6-4, 180
- Powder Springs, GA
- Jaxson Davis – MeanStreets (Nike EYBL)
- No. 47 OVR, No. 15 PG
- 6-1, 165
- Gurnee, IL
- Erick Dampier Jr. (2028) – Alabama Fusion (Nike EYBL)
- No. 5 OVR, No. 3 C
- 6-9, 230
- Madison, MS
- Benjamin “Benji” Berrouet (2028) – AB Elite (Nike EYBL)
- No. 14 OVR, No. 3 PF
- 6-6, 210
- McKinney, TX
- Liam Mitakaro (2028) – UPlay Canada (Nike EYBL)
- No. 27 OVR, No. 5 PG
- 6-3, 165
- Calgary, AB
- JJ Crawford (2029) – NW Rotary (Nike EYBL)
- 6-3, 160
- Seattle, WA