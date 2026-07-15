KSR Live Blog: Peach Jam (Wednesday Edition)

After a long eight-hour drive from Lexington, KSR has boots on the ground in North Augusta for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam — the premier recruiting event of the summer.

Festivities started on Tuesday at the Riverview Park Activities Center, but competition is full-go on Wednesday ahead of the start of the live period on Thursday with hundreds of college coaches in attendance through the end of the weekend.

Among them? Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, of course, keeping a close eye on potential Wildcats.

The KSR Live Blog will be rolling from Wednesday to Sunday. Come along for the ride with us.

By: Jack Pilgrim Beckham Black goes for 37 Well, we only got to see the tail end of the game, but how about the No. 1 point guard in the country putting on a show to open the afternoon? Arkansas pledge Davion Thompson was good, going for 21 points, but UK target Beckham Black was substantially better and looked the part as the best player in the class of 2027. He went for 37 points on a ridiculous 14-20 shooting clip with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in the 86-69 blowout victory. His shot-making is on another level, but it’s the trash talk and confidence that separate him in the class. Physically, he’s obviously gifted, but he’s got it all figured out mentally, too.