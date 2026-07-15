KSR Basketball Recruiting
KSR Live Blog: Peach Jam (Wednesday Edition)
After a long eight-hour drive from Lexington, KSR has boots on the ground in North Augusta for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam — the premier recruiting event of the summer.
Festivities started on Tuesday at the Riverview Park Activities Center, but competition is full-go on Wednesday ahead of the start of the live period on Thursday with hundreds of college coaches in attendance through the end of the weekend.
Among them? Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, of course, keeping a close eye on potential Wildcats.
The KSR Live Blog will be rolling from Wednesday to Sunday. Come along for the ride with us.
Beckham Black goes for 3707/15/2026 03:08:39 PM
Well, we only got to see the tail end of the game, but how about the No. 1 point guard in the country putting on a show to open the afternoon?
Arkansas pledge Davion Thompson was good, going for 21 points, but UK target Beckham Black was substantially better and looked the part as the best player in the class of 2027. He went for 37 points on a ridiculous 14-20 shooting clip with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in the 86-69 blowout victory.
His shot-making is on another level, but it’s the trash talk and confidence that separate him in the class. Physically, he’s obviously gifted, but he’s got it all figured out mentally, too.
CJ Rosser and King Gibson will NOT participate07/15/2026 03:18:40 PM
Big-time bummer going into Peach Jam: two of the best players in the country have opted against competing this weekend after their team failed to qualify for the big tournament.
Team United finished the regular season with a 6-9 overall record and didn’t punch a ticket to Peach Jam, but did get invited to Augusta Live for the secondary event in North Augusta — a chance for coaches to watch all of their top targets, not just those in the big dance. Rather than take the floor, No. 1 CJ Rosser and No. 5 King Gibson have decided to sit out this weekend.
There was speculation those two could pop up in Rock Hill at 3SSB to compete somewhere for a title, but it sounds like that’s now off the table. We just won’t get to get our eyes on two players holding Kentucky offers.