KSR Today: NBA Combine, basketball moves, and baseball's final push

Hello, KentuckySportsRadio.com readers. What a weekend that was, huh? Mark Pope and Will Stein pulled major commitments for their respective teams, with Pope finding a veteran center for the frontcourt and Stein finding a potential WR1 in the Class of 2027. After that, Sunday was all about the moms, and now you’re here with me this morning to lead off another big week ahead. Let’s get to it.

Kentucky Baseball lost the rubber match in Gainesville

Kentucky Baseball dropped its last road series of the regular season, losing Sunday’s rubber match in Gainesville. The Wildcats gave up 14 hits to the 13th-ranked Florida Gators in a 9-6 loss with the series on the line. Kentucky fell to 12-15 in the SEC with one week left.

[Florida rides 14-hit day to rubber-match win over Kentucky]

Tomorrow, the Wildcats return to Kentucky Proud Park for a non-conference game against Northern Kentucky before hosting Arkansas in the final SEC series, beginning Thursday. At least one win over the Razorbacks is crucial for UK’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Ryan Waldschmidt’s big weekend in the MLB

Former Kentucky Baseball star Ryan Waldschmidt had a special weekend. First, his minor league manager surprised him with the news that he had been called up to start in Arizona, then “Waldy” immediately surprised his parents with a phone call telling them to hop on the first flight to Phoenix. They made it to see him get a hit in his first MLB at-bat on Friday, followed by a two-hit, three-RBI game on Mother’s Day in front of the family. His mom, Suzyn, joined him for the postgame interview.

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) is interviewed with mother Suzyn Waldschmidt after defeating the New York Mets on Mothers Day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

John Wall helped the Wizards land the No. 1 pick

While most people celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday afternoon, the NBA spent that time determining the order for next month’s draft. The NBA Draft Lottery was held before the two Sunday playoff games, in which the Washington Wizards were awarded the No. 1 overall pick. Washington, Indiana, and Brooklyn had the best odds of receiving the top spot, each at 14% in the lottery. Washington won out, likely because former Kentucky star John Wall, a former No. 1 overall pick himself, was the Wizards’ representative at the lottery.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Wizard guard John Wall after winning the Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Washington is expected to take BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the first pick. From there, the order looks like this:

Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls LA Clippers (from Indiana) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans Pelicans) Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers) Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets

New mock drafts dropped after the lottery

With the NBA draft order settled, several publications updated their mock drafts on Sunday evening. For Kentucky’s purposes, Malachi Moreno and potential portal addition Milan Momcilovic are the names to watch for next season’s roster, and neither earned first-round grades in the updated mocks. Moreno, who was mentioned as a late-first-round guy just a few days ago, is projected as early-second in many of the new predictions. That’s a good sign for everyone wanting him back in Lexington. Same for the Momcilovic dreamers, of which I am one.

[Where Moreno and Momcilovic Land in Post-Lottery NBA Mock Drafts]

The NBA Draft Combine is underway in Chicago

Speaking of Moreno and Momcilovic, they’re currently among the 70+ players at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week. Otega Oweh and Jayden Quaintance are also participants in the pre-draft camp, where NBA hopefuls will showcase their skills and statures through drills, measurements, tests, scrimmages, and interviews.

KSR will keep up with the names that matter to Big Blue Nation as the week goes on. The 5-on-5 scrimmages begin on Wednesday. Moreno and Oweh are scheduled to be teammates.

Knicks swept the Sixers, Wemby ejected in Minnesota

In the first Sunday playoff game, Karl Anthony Towns‘ 17-point, 10-rebound double-double led the Knicks to a 144-114 win over Philadelphia in Philadelphia, completing a sweep of the 76ers in the East semifinals. New York scored 43 points in the first quarter, had over 120 points before the fourth, and went on to close the book on Tyrese Maxey‘s 76ers in a rout. Maxey went 1-for-7 from three in the loss, scoring 17 points.

Then, in the night game, Victor Wembanyama chose violence early in the second quarter of Spurs-Wolves, throwing a vicious elbow at Naz Reid.

Dylan Harper was SHOCKED like all of us watching the elbow. pic.twitter.com/FHjPuDkPLr — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 11, 2026

Wemby was ejected, and his status for Game 5 remains up in the air. The series is tied 2-2 after Minnesota took Game 4.

Get to know Franck Kepnang, the newest Wildcat

Mark Pope found frontcourt help in Washington transfer Franck Kepnang, a 6-foot-11 center who committed and signed with Kentucky on Saturday. A teammate of new UK point guard Zoom Diallo last season, Kepnang is expected to back up Moreno (pending Moreno’s return), and he brings plenty of experience with him for what will be his seventh season of college basketball.

Want to learn more about the newest Wildcat? Nick Roush took a break from cooking up hot takes on Sunday to write 6 Things You Need to Know About Franck Kepnang. Check it out for Kepnang’s pre-UK journey and more.

Good luck to UK Women’s Golf in the NCAA Regional

Starting today, Kentucky Women’s Golf will play in the NCAA’s Tallahassee Regional for a spot in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship later this month. The Wildcats are the No. 6 seed in a field of 12 teams in Tallahassee, playing at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The action is already underway and will last through Wednesday. You can follow the live scoring here.

KSR at 10 a.m.

Tune in to a new KSR at 10 a.m. Matt Jones and I are in the Lexington studio with lots to talk about. Go Cats.