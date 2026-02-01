KSR Postgame Show: Aunt Doris and the Anatomy of an Upset

Like the Black Eyed Peas, sometimes you just got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night. Even weeks out, there was something about that Arkansas game. I can’t put my finger on it, but I knew exactly when it was going to happen. Billy Rutledge texted me at approximately 11 am on Saturday morning, asking me to do the KSR Postgame Show. That’s all the confirmation I needed. Kentucky was beating Arkansas.

The stars aligned magnificently for Big Blue Nation to receive the most pleasant surprise. The Wildcats took down No. 15 Arkansas 85-77, receiving revenge for last year’s loss at Rupp Arena to John Calipari.

It all started with the start. Along with Billy R Sports, we broke down the anatomy of an upset. It’s not rocket science, but it’s tried and true.

Start Fast Your Best Player Plays His Best Make Shots Weather the Storm

It’s amazing how much easier it is to win a basketball game when you don’t give the other team a double-digit head start. Kentucky made 10 of its first 11 shots, and Otega Oweh was everything the Cats needed, both on offense and defense, to get the job done.

You will face adversity on the road. This team has been criticized for its mental makeup all season. They proved many doubters wrong by showing resiliency in composure, when any other team would have crumpled during the Doug Shows Ref Show. We touched on it all in the opening segment of the KSR Postgame Show.

There’s one other piece of the puzzle that propelled Kentucky to the win. The Cats got a little help from Aunt Doris. Jay filled us in.

“My Aunt Doris was 94 years old. She lived in Bremen, Kentucky in Muhlenberg County. She died earlier this week and we had her funeral earlier today. I’m actually a pastor and she wanted me to speak at her service, so at the end of my remarks, I said, ‘I sure hope she’s pestering St. Peter to help the Cats beat those nasty Razorbacks.'”

Aunt Doris went to Paradise and helped the Cats pull out a big win, more evidence that Big Blue Nation is the best.

Relive the Saturday night party by listening to the KSR Postgame Show Podcast.

