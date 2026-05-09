KSR Rapid Reaction: Franck Kepnang and Iveon Lewis commit to Kentucky

Saturday was commitment day in Big Blue Land. The football and men’s basketball program both added some key pieces. KSR is ready to talk about it.

The party got started when four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis picked Kentucky over Virginia Tech. Then about 30 minutes laters, Washington center transfer Franck Kepnang signed with Kentucky. I guess this really is head on a swivel season.

Now it’s time to jump into KSR’s broadcast studios to discuss the additions. The crew is hopping on the mics to discuss the much-needed center addition in basketball and a big recruiting win at wide receiver for Will Stein‘s program.

Summer has not officially started yet but important roster-building work is being done right now. Let’s talk about it.

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball offseason for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our growing online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in Big Blue Nation.

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