KSR Rapid Reaction: Jaland Lowe enters portal, more staff changes

Jaland Lowe will NOT be Kentucky’s starting point guard in 2026-27, the Wildcat junior announcing Saturday that he will enter the transfer portal after a single season in Lexington. His career in blue and white comes to an end after just nine games due to multiple shoulder injuries.

How did he come to his decision to enter the program? What’s next for the Wildcats as they look for PG1 in the portal?

KSR rapidly reacts to the news — along with thoughts on other staff changes in a massive offseason for Mark Pope in Lexington. Tune in below:

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