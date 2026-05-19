KSR Rapid Reaction: Kentucky falls in Hoover to create long wait until Selection Monday
Kentucky baseball entered the SEC Tournament above the NCAA Tournament cut line. The Wildcats will likely wake up on Wednesday still above the cut line but it will be a little too close for comfort after a third consecutive loss.
A 4-1 lead in the sixth inning against Vanderbilt turned into a 8-4 deficit in the eighth inning. The Bat Cats added a run late but went one-and-done in Hoover for the second season in a row. Kentucky is firmly on the bubble after finishing 13-18 in conference play.
Is Kentucky going to make the field of 64? What happened in another late innings meltdown? Jeff Drummond and myself are going live on KSR’s YouTube Channel to break it all down just as everyone begins a long wait for the selection show.
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