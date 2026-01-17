KSR's Rapid Reaction to ANOTHER Kentucky comeback and win in Knoxville

Kentucky did it again. After trailing by as many as 17 points near the end of the first half, the Cats stormed back in the second, taking their first lead with 34 seconds remaining to beat Tennessee 80-78. It was Kentucky’s fourth win in a row in Knoxville and sixth in the last seven tries.

Jack Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan, and Steven Peake were at the Food City Center to see it all. Join them outside the arena for a happy Rapid Reaction, brought to you by Friends of Coal and Parlour Pizza.

