KSR Rapid Reaction: Kentucky earns a No. 7 seed, will play Santa Clara

Well, here goes nothing, folks. Kentucky will travel to St. Louis to take on Santa Clara in the first round, earning a No. 7 seed with a path that could include No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Virginia or No. 6 Tennessee and No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama.

Shoot, maybe Miami (OH) makes some noise in the Midwest Region with a first-round upset against the Volunteers? Hopefully the Wildcats don’t deal with something similar — they’ll certainly be a trending upset pick, unfortunately.

The KSR crew goes LIVE to rapidly react to Kentucky’s draw and share some takes about the Wildcats’ potential run. Do they have some magic in them to make something out of a disappointing season overall? We’re about to find out.

Tune in below:

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