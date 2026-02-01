KSR Rapid Reaction: Kentucky goes into John Calipari's town and beating his team

The KSR crew didn’t have much faith in Kentucky going into this one — that 25-point loss in Nashville did some damage, admittedly. But that’s why we’re the bozos typing on a keyboard and yapping into a microphone instead of playing the games. Boy, were we wrong. Happily wrong.

The Wildcats went into John Calipari’s town and beat his team, taking a 13-point first-half lead and turning it into an 85-77 win for the team’s most complete game of the season. It was unbelievable, something we haven’t seen from this group all year in terms of a fast start, timely shot-making and responding to adversity. It would have been so easy to let go of the rope when Arkansas went on one of its many runs — and when Doug Shows’ ego got in the way of officiating the game like a grownup — leading to a total momentum flip in that building. Bud Walton Arena was rocking.

Instead, the Cats fought right back and came out alive on the other side.

It was a performance that left us speechless, rambling through the Rapid Reaction in the concourse in total disbelief and laughter. Pure joy and giddiness, talking in circles for 34 minutes about just how un-freaking-believable this night was. I still can’t believe it typing this out.

Oh well, see it for yourself. We found Arkansas rally towels for its White Out, which I’m sure pissed Cal off to no end.

What an absolute blast and we loved every second of it. Great environment, better performance by our team — who is very much alive in the SEC with big-time dreams coming down the home stretch of the regular season. Who’da thunk it?

