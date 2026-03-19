WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's press conference and open practice in St. Louis

Kentucky’s press conference and open practice have wrapped here in St. Louis. It’s time to talk about it. Jack Pilgrim, Steven Peake, and I are at the Enterprise Center to share our thoughts on Kentucky and Santa Clara’s turns on the microphones and on the court.

For the most part, it went as expected, Santa Clara’s players talking about the huge opportunity ahead against a brand-name like Kentucky, Herb Sendek reminiscing about his time in Lexington as an assistant coach under Rick Pitino, and Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen discussing the importance of playing with urgency in their final NCAA Tournaments.

During Mark Pope’s time at the podium, it went off the rails a bit when Mark Story of the Herald-Leader asked him if reports that Kentucky offered a player (Yaxel Lendeborg) $7-9 million last year. Pope did not answer the question, even after a follow-up, instead going on a lengthy aside about the inaccuracies of media reporting, especially when it comes to NIL numbers. Kentucky’s practice immediately followed.

We’ll talk through that and the vibes in St. Louis, thanks to our friends at Friends of Coal, Seat Geek, and Parlour Pizza.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.