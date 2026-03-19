WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's press conference and open practice in St. Louis
Kentucky’s press conference and open practice have wrapped here in St. Louis. It’s time to talk about it. Jack Pilgrim, Steven Peake, and I are at the Enterprise Center to share our thoughts on Kentucky and Santa Clara’s turns on the microphones and on the court.
For the most part, it went as expected, Santa Clara’s players talking about the huge opportunity ahead against a brand-name like Kentucky, Herb Sendek reminiscing about his time in Lexington as an assistant coach under Rick Pitino, and Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen discussing the importance of playing with urgency in their final NCAA Tournaments.
During Mark Pope’s time at the podium, it went off the rails a bit when Mark Story of the Herald-Leader asked him if reports that Kentucky offered a player (Yaxel Lendeborg) $7-9 million last year. Pope did not answer the question, even after a follow-up, instead going on a lengthy aside about the inaccuracies of media reporting, especially when it comes to NIL numbers. Kentucky’s practice immediately followed.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Kentucky earns 7 seed
Will play Santa Clara in St. Louis
- 2Hot
Malachi Moreno
How brotherhood drove his journey
- 3
Allen Graves
Santa Clara's star freshman has NBA potential
- 4
Blue St. Louis
UK thrives under the Arch in the NCAAT
- 5
Yaxel Lendeborg
claims UK offered him $7M-9M
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
We’ll talk through that and the vibes in St. Louis, thanks to our friends at Friends of Coal, Seat Geek, and Parlour Pizza.
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard