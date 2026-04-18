KSR's Rapid Reaction to Will Stein's first spring game at Kentucky

Big Blue Nation’s first chance to see a new era of Kentucky football arrived on Saturday. Will Stein made his unofficial debut on the field in front of the fan base at Kroger Field. The spring game was called off in the third quarter due to weather but everyone got a chance to see what this new era could look like in Lexington.

New QB1 Kenny Minchey led the offense on multiple scoring drives, we saw the new version of the Big Blue Wall, safety Martels Carter Jr. at tailback, an aggressive defensive philosophy, Willie Rodriguez made an explosive play during a two-minute drive, the mamba drill during pregame, and a unique scoring system that led to the offense recording a 22-18 win over the defense.

After the game in the Kroger Field press box, KSR+’s Jeff Drummond then made his Rapid Reaction debut. Smash that play button as Drummond and yours truly discusses the spring game, puts a bow on spring camp, discuss standouts from the scrimmage, and look ahead to what could be in store for Kentucky football as the debut season for Will Stein continues to inch closer.

What we do know is that this new version of Kentucky football is going to look a lot different than the previous version. A new style of football has arrived in the Commonwealth.

Watch KSR’s Spring Game Rapid Reaction

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.