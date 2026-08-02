KSR Rapid Reaction: La Familia falls in TBT Championship heartbreaker

La Familia was 14 missed free throws away from a TBT championship trophy and $2 million. That sucks.

What doesn’t suck, though, is the ride these former Kentucky Wildcats went on, beating alumni teams for Louisville, Syracuse and Kansas to win their side of the bracket, only to come up short against the non-alums of Davis Steel. They came into Memorial Coliseum and won in enemy territory with Big Blue Nation proving once again how no one in the world does it better.

18-32 at the line was the main story, but the 48-37 advantage on the glass and a 23-10 edge on second-chance points didn’t help — along with some frustrating moments around the rim for the blue and white. They had their chances, but couldn’t convert, and it led to heartbreak at the final horn.

The good news? Optimism is high entering 2027, with La Familia giving us a taste of what championship glory feels like with former Cats dying to come back to Lexington (and even texting GM Twany Beckham during the run talking about joining in on the fun next summer).

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan talk about it all at Memorial Coliseum — with a quick statement from Willie Cauley-Stein to end the video. Listen to our Rapid Reaction below:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.