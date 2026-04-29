KSR Rapid Reaction: Washington State transfer Jerone Morton is a CAT

Welcome to the family, Jerone Morton — back home where he belongs! A Lexington native, the 6-4 guard has committed and signed with Kentucky.

Starting his career at Morehead State, he played last season at Washington State, where he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds on 44/39/82 shooting splits. Before that, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 assists as a sophomore with the Eagles.

Now, he’s ready to return to the Bluegrass State, where he first emerged as a star at George Rogers Clark HS in Winchester. There, he won a state championship and earned tournament MVP honors in 2022, averaging 19.6 points per contest as the No. 2 overall player in Kentucky.

What do you need to know about his commitment? And who could be next? We’re looking at you, Marcio Santos…

The KSR crew breaks it all down on the latest Rapid Reaction, LIVE on the YouTube Channel. Tune in below:

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