KSR Rapidly Reacts to Ryan Hampton's Kentucky commitment

Ryan Hampton is a Kentucky Wildcat. Let’s talk about it.

Hampton made the surprise decision to commit on Sunday, becoming the first 2027 pledge on board for Kentucky and the highest-ranked recruit to ever choose Mark Pope. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Hampton is ranked No. 6 overall by Rivals, choosing the ‘Cats over the likes of LSU, SMU, Nebraska, and many more. The DME Academy (FL) product spent his weekend in Lexington for an official visit. He apparently liked what he saw, so much that he went ahead and locked in his commitment with UK.

This is another huge recruiting win for Pope, who brought in Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic earlier this week. He’s on a heater right now. The KSR crew is here to break down what Hampton’s commitment means for Pope and the ‘Cats. Click the video below to dive in.

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