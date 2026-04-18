LIVE: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Alex Wilkins' commitment to Kentucky
Alex Wilkins is a Kentucky Wildcat, a massive get for Mark Pope. The Furman transfer guard is Kentucky’s second commitment from the transfer portal, joining Zoom Diallo, with whom he will share the backcourt next season.
Wilkins may not be a household name, but he is a proven scorer, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 29.7 minutes last season for the Paladins. His biggest performance came on the biggest stage when he scored 21 points on 8-15 shooting and 4-8 from three with four assists, one rebound, and one steal in Furman’s 82-71 loss to No. 2 seed UConn in March Madness. There’s a very good chance he could lead Kentucky in scoring next season.
- 1Breaking
Alex Wilkins
commits to Kentucky!
- 2Breaking
Spring Game
Offense wins in shortened scrimmage
- 3New
Rapid Reaction
to Wilkins' commitment
- 4New
Highlights
Kenny Minchey and the Cats shine
- 5Live
Transfer Portal Tracker
Who the Cats are pursuing
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A motley KSR crew is ready to Rapidly React to the news that Wilkins is a Cat, and who could be next. Join us as we celebrate a very big get for Mark Pope.
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