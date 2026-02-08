KSR Rapidly Reacts to ANOTHER Kentucky comeback for the Tennessee sweep

THEY DID IT AGAIN! First, it was a 17-point comeback in Knoxville, Kentucky storming back to earn the upset win. This time around, the Cats were down 14 and managed to claw their way back en route to the 74-71 victory to sweep Tennessee in the regular season for a second straight year and win eight of their last nine.

How did it happen? Well, it was all about Otega Oweh, leading the way with 21 points on 10-17 shooting, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with 16. It was Collin Chandler hitting the dagger, though, turning a one-point deficit into a two-point lead. They held up defensively late, too, with the Volunteers shooting just 6-30 from the field and 0-6 from three in the second half to pull it off.

On a special night for BBN on Denim Day and the 1996 championship reunion, it was the Cats proving they’ve got real guts. KSR breaks it down LIVE for another Rapid Reaction:

