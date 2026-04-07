KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kam Williams' return to Kentucky, Andrija Jelavic entering the portal

Kentucky got a few more dominoes to fall on Tuesday to begin the live transfer portal window, starting with Andrija Jelavic‘s decision to join the chaos after a single season in Lexington, followed by Kam Williams announcing his return for year two as a Wildcat.

How did both players make their decisions, starting with Williams’ return? What should be expected of his junior campaign after coming so close to breaking through as a high-level impact piece before going down with a foot injury? Is next year his time to make the pro leap?

As for Jelavic, is there any chance he changes his mind and pulls out of the portal or is his time at Kentucky officially over?

KSR rapidly reacts to both sets of news on the YouTube Channel. Tune in LIVE now:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

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It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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