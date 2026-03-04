KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's collapse at Texas A&M

BBN is frustrated again after Kentucky’s loss to Texas A&M. The 96-85 defeat was another example of this team’s inconsistency, even in the final week of the regular season.

It’s made even worse by the fact that the Cats got off to a great start, leading the Aggies by 12 with eight minutes to go in the first half. From there, they absolutely collapsed, letting A&M go on a 27-3 lead to finish the half. Despite inspired efforts by Mo Dioubate, Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison, and even Trent Noah, the Cats couldn’t close the gap in the second, the final seconds dragging out to Kentucky’s 11th loss of the season, seventh in SEC play. With the result, playing on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament is back on the table. Ugh.

The KSR crew is grumpy, so let’s talk about it. Drew Franklin, Jack Pilgrim, and Zack Geoghegan are live from their homes, while Adam Stratton is in Reed Arena to describe the scene. Tune in below.

More Postgame Content on the KSR YouTube Channel

