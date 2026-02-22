KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's last-second loss at Auburn

Loses like that don’t get more demoralizing.

Kentucky gave up a second-chance layup with 1.2 seconds left inside Neville Arena to give Auburn a win that ended the Tigers’ five-game losing skid. A controversial offensive foul call on Collin Chandler shortly before with UK ahead by a single point led to a furious Mark Pope in the postgame press conference. It marked Kentucky’s third straight loss, the first of its kind for the program since the 9-16 season in 2020-21.

The crushing defeat spoiled Otega Oweh‘s career-high 29-point performance. Kentucky still had chances to win the game before and after Chandler’s questionable foul call. This one certainly stings. And the KSR crew is here to help put our thoughts together on how it all went down. Dive into our Rapid Reaction from the loss below.

