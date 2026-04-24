KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's newest addition Ousmane N’diaye

Ousmane N’diaye is a KENTUCKY WILDCAT! The 6-foot-11 Senegalese forward has officially signed with the program coming off a standout season in the LBA — Italy’s top league — where he averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

What are the Wildcats getting in the versatile big man, who steps in as the likely starter at the power forward spot under Mark Pope? Where do things stand everywhere else? The KSR crew is ready to break it down on the YouTube Channel with another Rapid Reaction.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.