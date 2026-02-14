KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's tough loss at Florida

Kentucky was right there, storming back from down 15 to cut it to two and competed all the way through the final horn, but it just wasn’t enough to take down the SEC-leading Florida Gators on their home floor. Turnovers, missed layups and bad officiating were too much to make up down the stretch, leading to the 92-83 loss for the Wildcats.

Malachi Moreno and Collin Chandler were mostly excellent for the good guys while Otega Oweh struggled and Denzel Aberdeen had his fair share of highs and lows. Meanwhile, Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar combined for nine threes and 43 points — playing to the game plan of limiting arguably the most dominant frontcourt in college basketball, but too much of an outlier to actually take advantage of it.

Oh, and the stripes. Don’t even get us started there.

The KSR crew goes LIVE at the O’Dome to break it all down and what comes next for Mark Pope and the Wildcats:

