KSR Rapidly Reacts to Malachi Moreno's game-winner at LSU

HE SHOOTS, HE SCORES! CINDERELLA STORY, OUTTA NOWHERE! MALACHI MORENO CALLED GAME IN BATON ROUGE!

It couldn’t have been an uglier start for Kentucky, trailing by 18 points coming out of halftime following an abysmal offensive effort in the first 20 minutes. The Wildcats couldn’t score to save their lives, starting 1-13 from the field with just six points in the first 10 minutes and 22 total going into the break.

And then the second half happened, UK scoring 53 total on 65.4 percent shooting and 72.7 percent from three to give itself a chance down the stretch. Trailing by one with 1.7 seconds to go, Collin Chandler tossed a Hail Mary the length of the floor, caught by Moreno at the free throw line and fired right back up for the buzzer-beater.

Never a doubt, as the Wildcats pull off the unimaginable with a 75-74 win for Mardi Gras Miracle 2.0.

