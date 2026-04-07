KSR Rapidly Reacts to Malachi Moreno's return (and Mo Dioubate's departure)
Malachi Moreno is BACK! Well, he’s back barring unbelievable feedback during the NBA Draft process — but we’d rather be in this spot than risk Kentucky’s homegrown talent entering the portal before the chaos begins on Tuesday.
The Georgetown native was the first major returning domino to fall for the Wildcats while Mo Dioubate was added to the growing list of departures, announcing his transfer decision on Monday.
- 1Breaking
Malachi Moreno
says no to portal, will test NBA Draft.
- 2Hot
Moreno Intel
Behind-the-scenes on his decision.
- 3
Mo Dioubate ➡️
will enter the Transfer Portal
- 4Live
Roster Tracker
tracking Stay/Go Decisions on Portal Eve
- 5New
Moreno's decision
keeps Kentucky dream alive
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How did Moreno’s return deal come together for UK and what are the chances he keeps his name in the draft? Was Dioubate’s decision a surprise to anyone? The KSR crew rapidly reacts to the day’s biggest updates and what’s to come ahead of the portal opening at midnight ET.
Tune in below:
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