KSR Rapidly Reacts to Malachi Moreno's return (and Mo Dioubate's departure)

Malachi Moreno is BACK! Well, he’s back barring unbelievable feedback during the NBA Draft process — but we’d rather be in this spot than risk Kentucky’s homegrown talent entering the portal before the chaos begins on Tuesday.

The Georgetown native was the first major returning domino to fall for the Wildcats while Mo Dioubate was added to the growing list of departures, announcing his transfer decision on Monday.

How did Moreno’s return deal come together for UK and what are the chances he keeps his name in the draft? Was Dioubate’s decision a surprise to anyone? The KSR crew rapidly reacts to the day’s biggest updates and what’s to come ahead of the portal opening at midnight ET.

Tune in below:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.