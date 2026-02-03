KSR Road Trip: Kentucky beats Coach Cal and Arkansas in Fayetteville

There is never a dull moment with the KSR crew on a basketball road trip — and this one was an all-timer, as you can probably imagine. Emotions are going to be there for better and worse in a game with seven technical fouls against your favorite program’s old coach. It gets worse when you get kicked out of a DoubleTree.

Steven Peake and I made the long drive to Fayetteville where things got wild almost immediately, leading to one of the biggest wins of Mark Pope’s career. From the hot start to the bad officiating and clutch finish, it was a game with a little bit of everything, and you get to see KSR’s reactions the entire way. That includes pure ecstasy and fiery rage (thanks, Doug Shows).

Also, Coach Cal didn’t love my question for him in the postgame press conference.

From the hotel lobby chaos to the meals and late nights with plenty of celebrating, it’s a road trip we’ll never forget, to put it lightly.

Enjoy it all with Pilgrim and Peake in the land where they call the hogs:

