KSR Road Trip: Kentucky crumbles at Auburn (with some help from the officials)

These are usually much more enjoyable coming off a big win, really showing off the ridiculousness of KSR at peak fandom, experiencing the highest of highs and sometimes a tear of joy or two. This one could have been that, including stops at Buc-ee’s and Wal-Mart with Mario Kart races and Steven Peake’s credit cards conveniently losing functionality around his buddies. Why were we zo zilly zeating Zaxby’s on the way down? How uncomfortable are pull-out sofa beds? How slap-happy do you get driving 15 hours in a 48-hour span?

It’s all a heckuva lot easier celebrating the Cats, but when they watch a nine-point second-half lead disappear with the officials ruining all of the fun, leading to one of the most bizarre postgame press conferences of all time? Well, it’s something, we’ll tell you that much.

Kentucky’s loss at Auburn stunk, marking the first three-game losing streak not only under Mark Pope, but since the 9-16 team in 2020-21. The Wildcats are still firmly in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re staring a Wednesday start in Nashville right in the face with real potential for a collapse toward bubble territory if they can’t regroup down the stretch — and it ain’t gonna be a walk in the part with three Quad 1 opportunities out of four to end the regular season.

But, hey, at least we got to splash a couple of 3-pointers on the Neville Arena floor afterward — including a half-court heave from yours truly — right? I guess there’s always that.

Check it all out in the latest KSR Road Trip video from Peake, including all of the game’s biggest moments, none bigger than Collin Chandler’s offensive foul with 14 seconds left and a Pope death stare that seemed to linger for hours. Then stay for all of the indirect jabs the second-year coach took at the officials during his presser.

WATCH BELOW:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.