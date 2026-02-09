KSR Road Trip: Kentucky SWEEPS Tennessee -- and Rupp Arena was a 10/10

When you’ve won eight of nine with a season sweep of your bitter SEC rival, doing it wearing gorgeous denim throwback uniforms in front of the 1996 national championship team, you have to be feeling pretty darn good if you’re Kentucky. Things weren’t looking great to open league play, but the Cats are finally rolling, and Big Blue Nation got to celebrate it in the best way with a 74-71 comeback victory against Tennessee on Saturday.

An all-time Rupp Arena environment led to an all-time KSR Road Trip video from Steven Peake — a behind-the-scenes look at the win and day overall you won’t find anywhere else.

It starts with the drive to Lexington and a quick pitstop to buy the new Book Chapter 2s, followed by a look at the line and crowd build-up. Then came the game and the 14-point second-half response for the biggest in the venue’s history for the Wildcats. With that comes all of the emotions, down to the final minute with Collin Chandler’s dagger, Denzel Aberdeen’s made free throws and the close miss at the buzzer for the Volunteers, leading to the fun postgame festivities.

For Peake specifically, he got so close to the action he injured his foot — ironic for the injury king, right? — before closing out the night with Taco Bell at 3:30 AM.

It’s legendary stuff you have to see for yourself. Take a look:

