KSR Road Trip: The O'Dome was ROCKING as Cats fall short in Gainesville

KSR‘s trip to Gainesville did NOT end with a victory, but it was certainly eventful. How could it not be staying at a Rodeway Inn and leaving for the airport at 3:30 AM the morning after the loss?

Steven Peake takes you behind the scenes of our flight to Jacksonville, the drive into Gator country, a 10/10 lunch at The Swamp on campus, hanging out with BBN outside the O’Dome before tipoff, and then, of course, the game itself — Kentucky falling behind by 15 in the first half before storming back to cut it to two, only to fall short. How about some jumpers before leaving the venue? We got a couple of those to fall, too, before working into the evening and getting ready for our glorified nap and trip home from DUUVAALLLLLLLLL.

Wish the Cats pulled it off, but we had a good time. Check out all of our nonsense in another edition of KSR Road Trip:

Go Cats. Beat Georgia.

