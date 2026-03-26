KSR Road Trip: Kentucky Buzzer-Beaters; Free Zoo, Great Food & Tournament Heartbreak

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. The KSR crew got to see a half-court buzzer-beater, eat delicious food and walk through a free zoo in St. Louis. Everything about the first couple of days was terrific.

And then Iowa State happened, starting with a 12-point lead and finishing with a 19-point loss, ending the Kentucky Wildcats’ season.

How did we feel about the Otega Oweh shot — and just how many times did we watch it? What does a celebration look like for a true March Madness moment? How does the KSR crew soak in all of the craziness of the best sporting event in the world, starting with the games before and all of the other upsets around the country? What do we eat and do to have fun on the road? How do we mourn the final loss of the season for the team we love to the depths of our souls?

KSR’s Steven Peake put together the top highlights (and the final lowlight, unfortunately) of the Santa Clara and Iowa State games in St. Louis — one last Road Trip video of the season.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.