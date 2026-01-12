KSR Show, 1/12: Live from 10 a.m to noon

The whole crew is back together for Monday’s show. They’re in the downtown Lexington studio to recap a busy weekend in UK Athletics, including two fun basketball wins and 11 transfer portal additions for Will Stein’s first football roster.

You can tune in from 10 a.m. to noon via the KSR affiliate network or the link shared below. Even better, give the show a call at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254, to share whatever is on your mind about the Wildcats or other topics. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.