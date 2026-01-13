KSR Show, 1/13: Reacting to the Lowe news and more from 10-noon

It’s another day without a crowd as KSR broadcasts from the iHeart studio for a second of three straight days this week. You can find the show at KSBar on Thursday and Wild Eggs on Friday.

Today, they’re downtown to keep up with the newswire, including big news from the basketball side and more football moves. Yesterday, Mark Pope announced that Jaland Lowe’s season is over as Lowe will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. KSR will talk next steps for Pope and the team on today’s show, plus a whole lot more.

Here’s where will be this week! come out and see us this Thursday and Friday! pic.twitter.com/Nt2ZZcKbjS — Kentucky Sports Radio (The Show) (@KSRTHESHOW) January 12, 2026

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.