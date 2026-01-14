KSR Show, 1/14: Game day conversations from 10 to noon
One more morning in the downtown iHeart studio this week, then KSR will be out in public for a show at KSBar on Thursday and the weekly remote Friday show, this week at Wild Eggs in Lexington. Today, the guys are live from 10 a.m. to noon, recapping more portal movements and previewing Kentucky’s basketball game at LSU.
Want to join in on the conversation? You can be heard through the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or you can text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254 to chime in.
Find the many ways to listen live below, or catch the podcast later this afternoon. Go Cats.
Listen to KSR online
|MARKET
|CALL LETTERS
|DIAL
|TIME
|Ashland
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Ashland
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Benton
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|930 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Campbellsville
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Columbia
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|LIVE
|Cynthiana
|WCYN
|102.3 FM
|LIVE
|Danville
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Henderson/Evansville
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|LIVE
|Glasgow
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|100.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Greenup/Ashland
|WLGC
|105.7 FM
|LIVE
|Harlan
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|95.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Irvine
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Jamestown
|WJKY
|1060 AM
|LIVE
|Lancaster
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|5-7 PM
|Lancaster/Stanford
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|5-7 PM
|Leitchfield
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|Lexington
|WLAP
|630 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Louisville
|WKRD
|790 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|730 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|94.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Manchester
|WXXL
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Maysville
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|McKee-Booneville
|Peoples Rural Telephone
|Cable TV Channel 209
|LIVE
|Monticello
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|98.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Murray
|WNBS
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Owensboro
|WLME
|102.7 FM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Paintsville
|WKYH
|600 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|900 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|95.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|960 AM
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|104.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Somerset
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|920 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Whitley City
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|102.5 FM T
|LIVE
|50 Radio Affiliates
37 Markets
1 TV/Cable Affiliate
*Affiliates subject to change without notice
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard