KSR Show, 1/2: Boley's departure, portal season, and the trip to Alabama
After a day off to ring in the new year and watch football, KSR is live this morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Drew and Ryan are in the downtown Lexington studio for one more show without the rest of the crew, part of the holiday vacation season.
The guys brought in Nick Roush for help with the list of football-heavy topics today, including the big news of Cutter Boley’s departure from the show. KSR will discuss Boley’s exit and what it means for Stein’s first offense, as the transfer portal opens on Friday morning.
Also, they’ll recap the College Football Playoff results, New Year’s Eve fun, and look ahead to Kentucky’s basketball game at Alabama. Matt Jones will be back tomorrow morning to preview that game. Until then, tune in for a two-man game on Friday’s show.
You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287.
