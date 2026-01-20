KSR Show, 1/20: A delayed celebration to Kentucky's win in Knoxville

The show took Monday off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so today’s show is the first since Kentucky came back from down 17 to beat Tennessee at Tennessee. And we’re celebrating, even if a few days behind.

KSR is live from the downtown Lexington studio today, with a recap of the win in Knoxville and the rest of the weekend’s news. Care to listen? Find your means below (the link is the easiest) to hear KSR from 10 a.m. to noon every weekday.

You can also join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.