Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

KSR Show, 1/22: Breaking down the win over Texas and more

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin1 hour agoDrewFranklinKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-22