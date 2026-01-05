KSR Show, 1/5: Start a busy week off right

There is a lot to cover on the first Monday KSR show of the New Year. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude are ready to tackle it all, ranging from Kentucky Basketball’s disappointing loss at Alabama, the football team’s busy weekend in the transfer portal, the latest with Sam Leavitt, and much more from 10 a.m. to Noon. Drew Franklin is off this week to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.