KSR Show, 1/6: Talking Kenny Minchey, Mark Pope, and more

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Tuesday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today, Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude will break down the news that Kenny Minchey is Kentucky’s new quarterback, what happened with Sam Leavitt, and what’s next. They’ll also discuss Mark Pope’s comments on his call-in show, because man, that was something, and look ahead to tomorrow’s game vs. Missouri.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.