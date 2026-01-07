KSR Show 1/7: Live from KSBar and Grille

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Wednesday edition of KSR the Show, which is coming to you live from KSBar and Grille. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude will preview Kentucky’s game vs. Missouri tonight at Rupp Arena, catch you up on the football team’s latest gains in the transfer portal, and talk about Matt’s new headshot courtesy of ESPN. Now we’ve gotta see the other one, right?

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.