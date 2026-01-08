KSR Show, 1/8: Gather around for Group Therapy

We’ve got to stop meeting like this, friends. It’s another sad morning after a depressing Kentucky Basketball loss. Pull up a chair and get ready for some group therapy on a new episode of KSR the show. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude will break down Kentucky’s bad loss to Missouri, the collapse in the final four and a half minutes, and where the Cats go from here. Hopefully, some transfer portal news will break to cheer us up.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.