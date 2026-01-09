KSR Show, 1/9: Live from Cornbread Hemp in Louisville

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Friday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today, the guys are in the perfect place to start the weekend: Cornbread Hemp in Louisville (4612 Schuff Avenue). If you’re in the area, come on out, or just tune in to hear them preview the weekend, including Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Saturday night, Oregon vs. Indiana in the CFP semifinals tonight, and what impact the latter has on the football program’s efforts in the transfer portal. Lots of big visitors on campus this weekend.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.