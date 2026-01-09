KSR Show, 1/9: Live from Cornbread Hemp in Louisville
Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Friday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today, the guys are in the perfect place to start the weekend: Cornbread Hemp in Louisville (4612 Schuff Avenue). If you’re in the area, come on out, or just tune in to hear them preview the weekend, including Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Saturday night, Oregon vs. Indiana in the CFP semifinals tonight, and what impact the latter has on the football program’s efforts in the transfer portal. Lots of big visitors on campus this weekend.
You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.
Listen to KSR online
|MARKET
|CALL LETTERS
|DIAL
|TIME
|Ashland
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Ashland
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Benton
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|930 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Campbellsville
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Columbia
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|LIVE
|Cynthiana
|WCYN
|102.3 FM
|LIVE
|Danville
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Henderson/Evansville
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|LIVE
|Glasgow
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|100.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Greenup/Ashland
|WLGC
|105.7 FM
|LIVE
|Harlan
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|95.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Irvine
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Jamestown
|WJKY
|1060 AM
|LIVE
|Lancaster
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|5-7 PM
|Lancaster/Stanford
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|5-7 PM
|Leitchfield
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|Lexington
|WLAP
|630 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Louisville
|WKRD
|790 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|730 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|94.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Manchester
|WXXL
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Maysville
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|McKee-Booneville
|Peoples Rural Telephone
|Cable TV Channel 209
|LIVE
|Monticello
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|98.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Murray
|WNBS
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Owensboro
|WLME
|102.7 FM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Paintsville
|WKYH
|600 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|900 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|95.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|960 AM
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|104.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Somerset
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|920 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Whitley City
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|102.5 FM T
|LIVE
|50 Radio Affiliates
37 Markets
1 TV/Cable Affiliate
*Affiliates subject to change without notice
