KSR Show, 12/29: Back from the long break and live from Lexington Catholic

Ryan Lemond is in the driver’s seat today, filling in for Matt Jones after a long break between shows. Matt is on vacation this week, as are Shannon The Dude and Billy Rutledge. So, Ryan and Drew Franklin will carry the show into the new year, beginning with a long recap today. They’re live from Lexington Catholic High School.

Topics include Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine, Ryan’s Christmas presents, Matt’s play-by-play debut in the New Orleans Bowl, denim uniforms, volleyball roster moves, and lots more since the last time KSR went live.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287.