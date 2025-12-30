KSR Show, 12/30: Live from KSBar and Grille
KSR is back home at KSBar and Grille today, live from 10 a.m. to noon. You can find the show there tomorrow and Friday, too.
On today’s show, Ryan and Drew will look back on some of their favorite moments in 2025, including some of the top UK games and favorite KSR memories. Also, a special guest may stop by in the first hour, so keep an ear to your radio if you’re interested in hearing from Willie Cauley-Stein.
You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Ryan directly at 502-7-3536-80. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard.
