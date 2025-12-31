KSR Show, 12/31: Closing the book on 2025

One last show for 2025. KSR is at KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon, with Drew Franklin and Ryan Lemond recapping the year in UK sports and more. Also, Ryan booked a special guest for the second hour, so the show will welcome J.P. Blevins for an interview about his time as a Wildcat.

You can join the final conversation of 2025 by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Ryan directly at 502-7-3536-80. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.