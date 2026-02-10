KSR Show, 2/10: Tune in at 10 a.m.!

It’s another show with the whole crew, live from the iHeart studios in downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Today, they’ll recap the news in college basketball, including last night’s results and a new number next to Kentucky’s name on the ticker. There’s no game this week, but basketball will still be a hot topic on today’s show, plus lots more from Matt Jones’ little black book of topics.

You can join Tuesday’s conversation by calling the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.