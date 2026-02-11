KSR Show, 2/11: Out of the ice and back at KSBar

Lexington is free from the snow and ice that held the city down for the last two weeks. Shout out to sunshine. Now, KSR is back at KSBar and Grille to enjoy the morning with conversations about the Kentucky Wildcats and more from 10 a.m. to noon.

On today’s program, the guys have stories from the Winter Olympics and the latest news around BBN. Conspiracy theories may come up again, too.

As always, you can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.