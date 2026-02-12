KSR Show, 2/12: Live from KSBar in Lexington

KSR listeners know what time it is. If you don’t, we’re telling you now. From 10 a.m. to noon, KSR’s weekday morning show is live on the radio airwaves. You can listen via the wide range of options below for conversations about the Kentucky Wildcats and more.

Since it’s a bye week for the basketball team, KSR’s topics have gotten a little goofy the last couple of days. That may continue today with more from the big brain of Ryan Lemond and the crew at KSBar in Lexington.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.