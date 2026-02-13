KSR Show, 2/13: Live from Radcliff, Kentucky

Until proven otherwise, we’re calling this KSR’s first trip to Radcliff, Kentucky. The guys are live in Radcliff at Don Franklin Hardin County Ford, located at 461 South Dixie Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon. Come join the Friday the 13th fun if you’re in the area.

If not, tune in via the KSR affiliate list below. On the show, the crew will preview tomorrow’s trip to Gainesville, including predictions and thoughts if Kentucky can hang with the SEC’s first-place team.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.