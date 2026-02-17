KSR Show, 2/17: Back from a three-day weekend
KSR took Monday off for Presidents’ Day, per company policy. Today, the crew is back on air from a long weekend, with a recap of Kentucky’s win over Florida and everything else that happened while the show was away.
Ryan Lemond and Drew Franklin are in the downtown iHeart studios, with Shannon The Dude producing the show out of Louisville and Matt Jones at a remote location. On the show, they’ll two hours worth of conversations from 10 a.m. to noon.
You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.
Listen to KSR online
|MARKET
|CALL LETTERS
|DIAL
|TIME
|Ashland
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Ashland
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Benton
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|930 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Campbellsville
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Columbia
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|LIVE
|Cynthiana
|WCYN
|102.3 FM
|LIVE
|Danville
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Henderson/Evansville
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|LIVE
|Glasgow
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|100.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Greenup/Ashland
|WLGC
|105.7 FM
|LIVE
|Harlan
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|95.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Irvine
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Jamestown
|WJKY
|1060 AM
|LIVE
|Lancaster
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|5-7 PM
|Lancaster/Stanford
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|5-7 PM
|Leitchfield
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|Lexington
|WLAP
|630 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Louisville
|WKRD
|790 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|730 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|94.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Manchester
|WXXL
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Maysville
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|McKee-Booneville
|Peoples Rural Telephone
|Cable TV Channel 209
|LIVE
|Monticello
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|98.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Murray
|WNBS
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Owensboro
|WLME
|102.7 FM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Paintsville
|WKYH
|600 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|900 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|95.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|960 AM
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|104.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Somerset
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|920 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Whitley City
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|102.5 FM T
|LIVE
|50 Radio Affiliates
37 Markets
1 TV/Cable Affiliate
*Affiliates subject to change without notice
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard