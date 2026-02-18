KSR Show, 2/18: Live from KSBar to talk about the loss
Well, last night stunk. Kentucky dropped a game against Georgia, likely costing the Wildcats a shot at a double-bye in Nashville and maybe a seed line or two in the NCAA Tournament. It was a bad loss after it appeared that Kentucky had turned a corner, and the schedule only gets tougher.
Before it does, KSR has to close the book on the Georgia game. The crew is live at KSBar and Grille in Lexington from 10 a.m. to noon. Get in there.
Or you can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.
Listen to KSR online
|MARKET
|CALL LETTERS
|DIAL
|TIME
|Ashland
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Ashland
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Benton
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|930 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Campbellsville
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Columbia
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|LIVE
|Cynthiana
|WCYN
|102.3 FM
|LIVE
|Danville
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Henderson/Evansville
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|LIVE
|Glasgow
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|100.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Greenup/Ashland
|WLGC
|105.7 FM
|LIVE
|Harlan
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|95.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Irvine
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Jamestown
|WJKY
|1060 AM
|LIVE
|Lancaster
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|5-7 PM
|Lancaster/Stanford
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|5-7 PM
|Leitchfield
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|Lexington
|WLAP
|630 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Louisville
|WKRD
|790 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|730 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|94.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Manchester
|WXXL
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Maysville
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|McKee-Booneville
|Peoples Rural Telephone
|Cable TV Channel 209
|LIVE
|Monticello
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|98.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Murray
|WNBS
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Owensboro
|WLME
|102.7 FM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Paintsville
|WKYH
|600 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|900 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|95.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|960 AM
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|104.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Somerset
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|920 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Whitley City
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|102.5 FM T
|LIVE
|50 Radio Affiliates
37 Markets
1 TV/Cable Affiliate
*Affiliates subject to change without notice
