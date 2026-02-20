KSR Show, 2/20: Tune in live from 10 a.m. to noon

It’s a rare Friday show without a remote broadcast. The guys are in the Lexington studio to wrap up the week and head into the weekend, when Kentucky will take on Auburn at Auburn on Saturday. Today’s show will preview that game and everything else ahead, plus discussions on the latest news (aliens, perhaps?), confrontations at McDonald’s, and, on a serious note, the tragic passing of Wes Rucker in Tennessee.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.